Coach O Seems To Subtly Threaten A Caller Who Brings Up Infamous Photo Of Him Cuddling With A Woman

LSU coach Ed Orgeron doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his sex life.

During an appearance on The Jordy Culotta Show, the national champion took a call from a person trolling him and was asked to wish his sister a happy birthday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After Coach O obliged, the caller remarked that his sister is “blonde” and he didn’t want the LSU coach to have sex with her. As soon as the comment was made, the mic was cut.

In response, Orgeron said he knows of a “fishing hole for people like that.” Listen to it all unfold below.

Should’ve called a timeout Coach… pic.twitter.com/RUPlDgZ8OR — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) October 7, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, Orgeron set the internet on fire after a photo surfaced showing him cuddling with a young woman following his divorce.

I love this reaction from Coach O. If you’re going to call into a show and heckle and troll a coach, don’t be surprised when he hits back.

If you can’t handle the heat, then stay out of the kitchen. It’s that simple.

After all, the man is a major college football coach and he was newly-single. He’s not allowed to live his life as a coach in the SEC?

Give me a break. He didn’t do anything wrong.

Coach O won that championship got a divorce and turnt up pic.twitter.com/MERclfKWMf — Real Name: Grover (@DontrellChillis) October 21, 2020

Never change, Coach O. Never change!