EDITORIAL: This Week In Stupid Questions, Stupid Answers And Hot Takes

Andrew Yang declares his independence, Kyrsten Sinema can’t use the bathroom in peace, and Sunny Hostin says Congressional abortion stories left her “cringing.”

The 24-hour news cycle — coupled with thousands of media outlets and a gradual return from pandemic boredom to somewhat normal life — makes it all but impossible for anyone to truly stay abreast of all the news.

So here it is, the week that was:

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said that the Congresswomen who shared personal abortion stories on Capitol Hill left her “cringing” and unconvinced. “I don’t think that testimony is going to change anyone’s minds, I was sort of cringing at it because I do think it’s so personal as everyone knows I think life begins at conception, and I just kept on thinking about the fact that babies were aborted,” she said.

Country music superstar Jason Aldean said that he would “never apologize” after critics attacked his wife’s social media post attacking President Joe Biden. “I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country,” he said.

Fox Business host Dagen McDowell compared Democrats fighting amongst themselves with “two chicks pulling each other’s hair out while the Gas’n’Sip is getting robbed at gunpoint behind you,” adding, “I love to watch a good catfight.”

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blasted House Democrats for failing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill on its own, accusing them of holding it hostage. “I have never, and would never, agree to any bargain that would hold one piece of legislation hostage to another,” she said.

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie declared 2020 Joe Biden “dead and buried.” Christie argued that Biden had run a campaign claiming that he would unite people and make deals, but all that had faded away the moment he got to the White House.

Dr. Anthony Fauci claims it’s “too soon to tell” whether it will be safe for Americans to gather with friends and family this Christmas. “We’ve just got to concentrating on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time,” he said.

Sinema fired back after leftwing protesters followed her into a bathroom at Arizona State University, cameras still rolling. “Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest. It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities,” she said.

Legendary actor William Shatner — best known as the iconic Captain Kirk on the original “Star Trek” series — announced his plan to visit space aboard a Blue Origin space flight with Jeff Bezos. “Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a ‘rocket man!'” he tweeted.

Former Democratic presidential candidate — and New York mayoral candidate — Andrew Yang announced that he was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. “I’m not very ideological. I’m practical,” Yang said, adding that he was “confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing.”

Frodo Baggins actor Elijah Wood admitted that one of the orcs in the Peter Jackson “Lord of the Rings” trilogy was specifically designed to resemble disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein. Wood said that after a dispute with Weinstein ultimately drove Jackson to shop the project to other studios, Jackson had the mask made “as a sort of ‘fuck you.'”

“The View” host Sara Haines argued that people should not confront politicians in bathrooms — as they did with Sinema — in part because there were so many guns in America that it “may not end well.” “In this day and age where we live in a very big gun country, this is something we’re talking about over 300 million guns across this country. When you confront people, it may not end well,” she said.

Climate Envoy John Kerry said Biden had no idea that the French were upset about the AUKUS trilateral agreement. Despite the fact that the United States had negotiated the deal with Australia and the U.K. — which cost the French a $60 billion deal with Australia — and had not given France any advance notice, Kerry suggested that Biden was unaware of the possible fallout.