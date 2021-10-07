‘Entourage’ Creator Says A Reboot Will Eventually Happen, Could Be ‘Three Months Or Three Years’ Away

It sounds like an “Entourage” reboot will happen at some point down the road.

The hit show with Jeremy Piven as Ari Golden and Adrian Grenier as Vinny Chase was one of the most successful shows in the history of HBO and a movie was released after the final TV episode aired. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

There doesn’t seem to be much movement on bringing it back. However, it sounds like it’s possible, and creator Doug Ellin believes a reboot is inevitable.

Ellin said the following during an appearance on Jeremy Piven’s podcast, according to ScreenRant:

The New York Post called me yesterday and I said, ‘I don’t have anything to say about it’ and then they basically hung up on me. That’s all they wanted to talk about, I’m like ‘I got a hot podcast, we’re doing live shows’ and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ll call you later.’ I always go, ‘It’s gonna happen, whether it’s three months or three years,’ I can feel it all just like I felt it last time. The biggest stars in the world still call me, they want me to do Entourage in their world. We’re talking in the music industry, in the sports industry, they still go ‘We want Entourage!’

I really do hope that we get an “Entourage” reboot on HBO or just another movie would be fine. However, I think I speak for everyone when I say another couple seasons would be much better than a movie.

“Entourage” was an all-time great show about making it in this world and doing it with the guys in your crew.

Who would ever be against a show like that?

The only issue with an “Entourage” reboot is that our climate has changed a lot since the mid-2000s. Being funny is pretty much illegal.

In fact, if you offend the wrong people with a joke these days, your career might just be over. You might just get disappeared!

If you think people were offended at times by “Entourage” back in the day, just wait until they hear Ari open his mouth in 2021.

People would be melting down and I say that in the best way possible!

Let’s all hope it happens, folks. It’d be awesome.