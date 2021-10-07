Khabib Nurmagomedov Doubles Down On His Dislike For MMA Octagon Girls

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t backing down from his opinion on octagon girls.

The Russian-born sensation recently made waves in the sport when he called MMA octagon girls "useless," and he wants people to know his opinion hasn't changed.

“I have promotion. I have my own promotion Eagle Fighting Championship and someone ask about why there’s no ring girls there. I say because I think (there’s) no reason. It’s my opinion…Some people don’t agree with this, but who cares? I don’t care because I have my opinion,” Khabib explained when further discussing ring girls, according to Bloody Elbow.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“I say lotta strange things, too. But I don’t care. This is my opinion.” pic.twitter.com/LVUqALmGYv — Milan Ordoñez (@Mr_Ordonez) October 6, 2021

Personally, I disagree 100% with Khabib on this issue. I think the ring girls are great, and I even interviewed Brittney Palmer a few years back.

She was awesome and I’m sure other octagon girls are very similar to her.

However, I do respect the fact that Khabib isn’t backing down after facing serious criticism for his comments. That’s a rare quality these days!

Most people cave as soon as they face resistance. Not the retired UFC legend. He doesn’t want anything to do with ring girls and he doesn’t care who knows it.

Maybe Dana White should broker a peace meeting. There’s no guarantee Khabib would want to do it, but it’s always worth a shot! The best way to change someone’s opinion is through talking!