Laura Bush Reveals How President Bush Feels About Granddaughter Being Named After Him

Laura Bush revealed how former President George W. Bush felt after learning about their granddaughter, Cora Georgia Coyne, being named after him.

“It was really great,” the former first lady shared during her appearance Thursday on “The Today” show while she was being interviewed by her daughter co-host of the show Jenna Bush Hager about the newest addition to the family. It is the first grandchild from Jenna’s twin sister Barbara Bush. (RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Names Newborn Daughter After George H.W. Bush)

“Cora Georgia,” she added. “So she’ll have to be his favorite.” (RELATED: Here Were George H.W. Bush’s Final Words To His Family)

WATCH:

Barbara Bush, sister of @JennaBushHager, recently welcomed her first child into the world. Jenna caught up with her mom, Laura Bush, about the newest addition to the family, Cora Georgia Coyne. pic.twitter.com/zgjQJKDu7U — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 7, 2021

“We’re thrilled with that darling little baby, and I know Barbara and Craig are, too,” Laura continued. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

Jenna, who has already given the former first lady and president three grandchildren with her husband, Henry Hager, reacted to the comment and said while laughing, “What about my children? Don’t tell him that.”

At one point, the former FLOTUS talked about how small Cora is but noted that Jenna was once a premature baby and small too, sharing how she had “made up for that small size.”

Jenna replied, “Mom, I’m not going to find that offensive.”

The “Today” show co-host also spoke proudly about her first niece who was born on September 27 in Portland, Maine, to sister Barbara and husband screenwriter Craig Louis Coyne.

Cora, who was born six weeks early, has clearly stolen the hearts of her grandparents whom she is named after, both former President George W. Bush and the late President George H.W. Bush.

After her birth, President Bush announced the exciting news and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of his baby granddaughter.

“With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” Bush captioned his post. “Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine – not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”