Tlaib Admits To Only Wearing Mask Outdoors Because Of ‘Republican Tracker’

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Monday she was only wearing a mask outdoors because she was being followed by a “Republican tracker.”

Tlaib was speaking outside to a group of individuals who attended a Detroit event with Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge, when she admitted to wearing a mask simply because someone was videotaping her.

Tlaib can be heard whispering something about a “mask” before a maskless man apologizes for not wearing a mask while outdoors.

Tlaib quickly reassures him he’s not the issue.

“Oh, no, oh, not you!” Tlaib says as she pulls her mask down to speak, according to video captured by the Washington Free Beacon. “No, no, no – I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here.”

Caught on Video: @RashidaTlaib Admits She Only Wears Mask for Cameras “I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here” Via @CAndersonMOhttps://t.co/AXLSdZB7SE pic.twitter.com/OlktNkZjzM — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2021

Tlaib was later criticized on Twitter by several who seemed to think her actions were hypocritical.

If and since many elected Democrats in DC think that masks are not needed, why do they wear it for the camera? Don’t wear it and if asked why you don’t have one, explain why it isn’t needed. cc @RepJimBanks — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 6, 2021

Wait a minute… you’re telling me it’s NOT about health?? pic.twitter.com/hwLGpaDa9j — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 6, 2021

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings” unless in an area of high transmission. (RELATED: University of Georgia Professor Resigns Because Student Refuses To Wear Mask)

Tlaib has come under fire previously for her mask-wearing habits, such as when she attended a wedding in Michigan in August without wearing a mask, according to video posted to Instagram.

Tlaib was seen dancing in a large crowd of people without wearing a mask or social distancing. At the time, the area where the wedding took place was in an “orange” zone, which meant there was high transmission of the coronavirus and therefore mask wearing is recommended.