NY Governor Thinks People Are Avoiding The COVID Vax Because They Might Get Assaulted On The Subway

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul claimed that people might be hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine because they fear getting assaulted on the subway.

Hochul said Wednesday that she had “heard so many people say” that they were afraid to get the vaccine — not because they actually feared the vaccine itself might be dangerous or ineffective, but because they were apprehensive about the possibility they could be assaulted while they traveled by subway to get it. (RELATED: NY Governor Says Unvaccinated ‘Aren’t Listening To God’)

“I heard so many people say they’re afraid to get vaccines because they’d have to get on the subway and they’re afraid of being assaulted,” Hochul said.

New York City’s recently-released crime statistics show that despite recent spikes, there has been an overall decrease in crime since August of 2020, as well as decreases in murders, felony assaults and robberies — however, rapes have increased year over year as have crimes that took place on public transit systems like the subway.

New York’s vaccination rates are also on the high end, with 84.9% of those over 18 (71.9% of the total population) having at least one dose of an approved vaccine dose. Over 75% of those over 18 (64.3% of the total population) have been fully vaccinated.