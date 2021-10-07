Editorial

REPORT: Terrelle Pryor Arrested After Allegedly Hitting A Woman

Former NFL player Terrelle Pryor has been arrested.

According to Jim Madalinsky, Pryor was arrested Tuesday night in Pennsylvania and charged with simple assault and harassment after allegedly hitting a woman across the face during an altercation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s also accused of throwing pumpkins and a deck chair at the woman when she attempted to leave. The pumpkins allegedly damaged her vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Pryor denied hitting the woman, but did admit to throwing some pumpkins.

He was released from Westmoreland County jail Wednesday on $100,000 unsecured bail.

As always, Pryor has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it.

At the same time, it sounds like this is a very serious case. It’s not like he’s being accused of being a bit too drunk in public.

He’s accused of hitting a woman and throwing stuff at her.

This also isn’t the first time Pryor has allegedly been involved in an altercation with a woman. The former NFL player and Ohio State star pled guilty to a harassment charge after an incident that resulted in him getting stabbed.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with the parties involved accordingly. Check back for more details as we have them.