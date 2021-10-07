REPORT: Terrelle Pryor Arrested After Allegedly Hitting A Woman

Former NFL player Terrelle Pryor has been arrested.

According to Jim Madalinsky, Pryor was arrested Tuesday night in Pennsylvania and charged with simple assault and harassment after allegedly hitting a woman across the face during an altercation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Breaking: Former NFL player and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor was arrested last night and charged with simple assault and harassment. He is set to be arraigned this morning. Officials say Pryor allegedly hit a woman following an altercation. Working to learn more details. pic.twitter.com/Q3DKLGS0RI — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) October 6, 2021

He’s also accused of throwing pumpkins and a deck chair at the woman when she attempted to leave. The pumpkins allegedly damaged her vehicle.

When the woman tried to get into a vehicle to leave, police say Pryor threw a deck chair at her and eventually threw pumpkins at her windshield, causing damage to the windshield — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) October 6, 2021

According to the criminal complaint, Pryor denied hitting the woman, but did admit to throwing some pumpkins.

He was released from Westmoreland County jail Wednesday on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Criminal complaint says Pryor denied hitting the woman but admitted to throwing the pumpkins. — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) October 6, 2021

Update: Court records show Pryor was just arraigned and will be released on $100,000 unsecured bail. — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) October 6, 2021

As always, Pryor has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it.

At the same time, it sounds like this is a very serious case. It’s not like he’s being accused of being a bit too drunk in public.

He’s accused of hitting a woman and throwing stuff at her.

#Breaking: Terrelle Pryor just walked out of the Westmoreland County. I asked him what happened last night and some of the details. He said “nothing like that happened” on his way out. pic.twitter.com/2wr4oCIdg2 — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) October 6, 2021

This also isn’t the first time Pryor has allegedly been involved in an altercation with a woman. The former NFL player and Ohio State star pled guilty to a harassment charge after an incident that resulted in him getting stabbed.

Pryor plead guilty to harassment charges last year following an incident with his girlfriend that ended with him being stabbed at his Pittsburgh apartment building. Shalaya Briston, Pryor’s girlfriend, also plead guilty to assault. https://t.co/SBOFoPJFM0 — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) October 6, 2021

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with the parties involved accordingly. Check back for more details as we have them.