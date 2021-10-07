REPORT: Unvaccinated NBA Players Who Break Quarantine Rules In Canada Will Face Criminal Charges

Unvaccinated NBA players will reportedly face serious consequences in Canada if they break quarantine.

According to Shams Charania, unvaccinated players on visiting teams playing the Raptors will face up to six months in jail and a fine of $750,000 if they violate quarantine rules. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Players are only allowed to leave the hotel for team activities. It sounds like any other absence from the hotel might cost them in a major way.

Sources: NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who breach quarantine in Toronto face criminal offense. Unvaccinated players only able to leave hotel for team activities. Per Canada’s Quarantine Act, violations could lead to up to 6 months in prison and/or $750K in fines. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 7, 2021

Honestly, if I was an unvaccinated player in the NBA, I wouldn’t even attempt to travel into Canada. You might lose some game checks, but who cares.

It’s not worth the risk of possibly getting arrested for running across the street to get coffee.

If the choice is between remaining in the USA and losing 1/82 of my salary, I’d do that in a heartbeat over going to Canada.

I have no serious interest in going to Canada as it is. If I was unvaccinated, I damn sure wouldn’t have any interest in going to a country where grabbing a beer might land you in prison.

No thanks, folks, and I’m sure many NBA players feel the exact same way.

We’ll see how it shakes out, but I’d seriously think twice about leaving America if I was an unvaccinated NBA player. It’s just not worth the risk.