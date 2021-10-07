Stephen Colbert Tells Bret Baier He Watches His Show On Fox News

Stephen Colbert told Bret Baier Wednesday during his show that he watches the Fox News host’s show, “Special Report with Bret Baier,” on Fox News.

Baier appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday as the two discussed politics, Baier’s new book “To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876,” and how his career in journalism began. The comments were noted by Fox News.

“I just want to get the rules before we get started,” Colbert shared. “You’re a news man. You’re a journalist. You and Chris Wallace are the two closest things we’ve got to journalism at Fox News.” (RELATED: Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Announces Teenage Son Will Have His Fourth Open-Heart Surgery)

“And I watch your show,” he added. “I know, you can’t say a thing. You can’t say a thing.” (RELATED: Colbert: ‘Very Racist’ For Trump To Blame China For Virus (It Scrambled To Cover Up))

Baier thanked Colbert, but added that “there are many other journalists at Fox.”

“This Friday is 25 years,” the late-night talk show host replied. “So, congratulations to some of you over there.”

“But here’s the thing,” he added. “I do respect you and I watch our show. And I get informed.”

Colbert then asked Baier if he’s allowed to have “opinions about something” or if he has to be “absolutely straight down the line and neutral,” adding that others at the network “put their opinions on their sleeve.”

Baier replied that in that hour on his show he’s trying to be as “straight” as he can be, but he’s not “a robot.” He said he tries to not get “emotional about different topics.”