Steve Carell Will Star In The FX Show ‘The Patient’

Steve Carell is doing another TV show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carell is slated to star in “The Patient” on FX. The show is being developed by the same people behind “The Americans,” which also aired on FX.

THR wrote the following details about the plot:

The Patient revolves around a psychotherapist who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Carell will play Alexander Strauss, a psychiatrist who has recently lost his wife. Behind his cerebral, sensitive exterior, he has yet to plumb the depths of his own pain and loss.

I love the fact that Carell is returning to TV. He already did “Space Force” on Netflix, but it was far from great.

Now, he’s giving TV another shot with “The Patient,” and it certainly sounds interesting.

Steve Carell to Star in FX Comedy From ‘The Americans’ Duo https://t.co/c3Lh4jksX9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 7, 2021

My main concern with Carell is that I think fans expect everything he touches to be the next version of “The Office.”

That show made him a superstar and he helped make the show one of the greatest TV productions humans have ever seen.

The reality of the situation is that nothing will ever be “The Office,” and getting your hopes up expecting anything will be is foolish.

“The Office” was great because the cast top-to-bottom was insane. Yes, Carell was the biggest name of them all, but it was an ensemble performance that made the NBC show a hit.

If you go into everything Carell does expecting that, then you’re just asking to be disappointed.

We’ll see how “The Patient” is when it drops, but I’m trying to keep my expectations relatively low.