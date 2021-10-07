REPORT: Tom Cruise Learning To Fly WWII-Era Military ‘Widowmaker’ Plane For ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Stunt

Tom Cruise is reportedly preparing for his next death-defying stunt after learning how to fly a WWII-era military plane known as “The Widowmaker.”

“Tom [Cruise] had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in Mission: Impossible 8,” a source shared with The Sun in a piece published Wednesday.(RELATED: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space)

“It’s obviously a highly skilled task but as usual he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman,” the source added. “Filming has only just wrapped on Mission: Impossible 7 but Tom has not given himself a break.” (RELATED: Tom Cruise Apparently Hurt During Filming Of ‘M:I-6’ In London [VIDEO])

“And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous,” the source continued. (RELATED: Tom Cruise Did 500 Skydiving Runs To Train For ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Stunt)

The scene for the movie involves a chase with another wartime airplane, UPROXX.com noted.

Video has also surfaced on YouTube of the “Top Gun” star reportedly learning how to fly the plane at Duxford Airfield in the United Kingdom, a description with the clip read.

The report noted that Cruise has experience with flying since he learned how to fly fighter jets for “Top Gun” and the highly anticipated sequel.

“The Mummy” star has experience with doing crazy stunts. In his latest film, the superstar drives a motorcycle off a cliff in “Mission: Impossible 7.” In “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation,” his character Ethan Hunt hung onto an Airbus 400 as it taxied down the runway and eventually took flight. He’s also done a HALO jump out of an airplane for his films.