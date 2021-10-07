Tyson Fury Says He Will Change Tommy’s Last Name If His Brother Loses To Jake Paul

Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy will face some serious consequences if Jake Paul beats him in a boxing match.

Tommy Fury, who is the younger brother of the boxing legend, is a rising boxing star in his own right, and there’s a good chance he’ll eventually get in the ring against Jake Paul. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he better win or his big brother is going to be pissed.

“If he can’t beat Jake Paul, I’ll have to change his name,” Fury said in a video tweeted by a @Sporf. You can watch his full comments below.

I don’t know a bunch about boxing, but I know enough to know that Tommy Fury would likely sleep Jake Paul.

The younger Fury is a legit boxer. He’s not a social media star trying to become a fighter. He’s a legit fighter and he comes from a great fighting family.

So, Jake Paul better be careful what he wishes for. He jumps in the ring against Tommy Fury and he might get a quick curtain call.

Now, what I would pay an embarrassing amount of money to see is Tyson Fury step in the ring against Jake Paul.

I’m not even sure that would be legal because Tyson would likely kill him if he landed one bomb. It would be brutal to watch but it would be an end to this whole circus once and for all.

Tyson Fury says he plans to binge on cocaine and $30 hookers after fighting Deontay Wilder. VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 18, 2020

In the meantime, I guess Jake Paul will just have to settle for taking a beating from Tommy Fury.