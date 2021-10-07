Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Her Silence On His Infamous Lap Dance Video

Urban Meyer’s daughter Gigi has weighed in on her father’s situation.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach has been in the news nonstop ever since a video surfaced of a young blonde woman hitting him with a little bump and grind action at a bar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, his daughter wants people to know the family is moving on.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

In a series of short videos shared on her Instagram story, Gigi explained that the family is moving on, and it’s time to leave this situation behind them.

“As a family, we’re good. You know, and the reality of it is, like, as much as our lives might seem different than everybody else’s, we’re still human,” Gigi explained in part.

You can watch her comments below.

Urban’s Daughter addresses her Father’s Controversy at the Bar pic.twitter.com/ulXvlkalMK — SideAction (@SideActionHQ) October 6, 2021

Honestly, a pretty solid take from Meyer’s daughter. I’m glad at least one person in the world isn’t treating this situation like Meyer needs to be arrested.

Meyer let a young blonde woman hit him with some bump and grind action, he’s been dragged by the media and the overreactions have been insane.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologized to the team for being a distraction following the viral video that surfaced over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/GIZtB2UW9s — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 4, 2021

At this point, it’s time for rational people to put this situation behind them and move forward. Urban can worry about it himself.

There’s no reason to pretend like he should lose his job because of what happened.

The Jaguars have decided to not fire Urban Meyer. Can we now stop treating him like he’s an accused war criminal? Last time I checked – which is often – hot women being attracted to you is still legal in America…at least until feminists ban it. pic.twitter.com/sLXbAjTNm4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 6, 2021

Props to Gigi for having a level head and not blowing her top.