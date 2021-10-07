Editorial

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Her Silence On His Infamous Lap Dance Video

Urban Meyer Daughter (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SideActionHQ/status/1445853899907231745, Getty Images/Sam Greenwood)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Urban Meyer’s daughter Gigi has weighed in on her father’s situation.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach has been in the news nonstop ever since a video surfaced of a young blonde woman hitting him with a little bump and grind action at a bar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, his daughter wants people to know the family is moving on.

In a series of short videos shared on her Instagram story, Gigi explained that the family is moving on, and it’s time to leave this situation behind them.

“As a family, we’re good. You know, and the reality of it is, like, as much as our lives might seem different than everybody else’s, we’re still human,” Gigi explained in part.

You can watch her comments below.

Honestly, a pretty solid take from Meyer’s daughter. I’m glad at least one person in the world isn’t treating this situation like Meyer needs to be arrested.

Meyer let a young blonde woman hit him with some bump and grind action, he’s been dragged by the media and the overreactions have been insane.

At this point, it’s time for rational people to put this situation behind them and move forward. Urban can worry about it himself.

There’s no reason to pretend like he should lose his job because of what happened.

Props to Gigi for having a level head and not blowing her top.