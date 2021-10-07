Urban Meyer’s Wife Shelley Releases A Statement After His Lap Dance Video, Vows To Get Off Twitter

Urban Meyer’s wife Shelley has broken her silence.

The head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been getting dragged ever since a video went viral of a young blonde woman dancing on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

In the statement, Shelley vowed to get off Twitter, and very interestingly, chose not to mention her husband at all.

“We all make mistakes – We are all sinners. If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone,” Shelley wrote in part. You can read her full statement below.

THANK YOU friends, followers, fans, supporters for all your love, fun, laughs over the years. God Bless🙏🏻 and God bless America 🇺🇸Peace out ✌️🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🥰😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/fToARSc0ci — Shelley ❌eyer (@spinnershells) October 7, 2021

This is a fascinating statement from Shelley. Obviously, Twitter is an awful place a lot of the time. That’s just a fact. It’s mostly talentless people complaining.

She’s probably making the correct decision hopping off the social media platform.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologized to the team for being a distraction following the viral video that surfaced over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/GIZtB2UW9s — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 4, 2021

However, what I find fascinating is that she didn’t mention her husband at all. How do you release a statement about getting off Twitter in the aftermath of his lap dance video, but not mention him?

I’m not an expert on marriage, but that seems to indicate a serious problem.

Urban’s Daughter addresses her Father’s Controversy at the Bar pic.twitter.com/ulXvlkalMK — SideAction (@SideActionHQ) October 6, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest info as we have it, but this statement doesn’t seem to be good for Urban!