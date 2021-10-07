Editorial

Urban Meyer’s Wife Shelley Releases A Statement After His Lap Dance Video, Vows To Get Off Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Urban Meyer celebrates with his wife Shelley Meyer after winning the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Urban Meyer’s wife Shelley has broken her silence.

The head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been getting dragged ever since a video went viral of a young blonde woman dancing on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the statement, Shelley vowed to get off Twitter, and very interestingly, chose not to mention her husband at all.

“We all make mistakes – We are all sinners. If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone,” Shelley wrote in part. You can read her full statement below.

This is a fascinating statement from Shelley. Obviously, Twitter is an awful place a lot of the time. That’s just a fact. It’s mostly talentless people complaining.

She’s probably making the correct decision hopping off the social media platform.

However, what I find fascinating is that she didn’t mention her husband at all. How do you release a statement about getting off Twitter in the aftermath of his lap dance video, but not mention him?

I’m not an expert on marriage, but that seems to indicate a serious problem.

Keep checking back for the latest info as we have it, but this statement doesn’t seem to be good for Urban!