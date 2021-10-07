Video Shows 65-Year-Old Woman Being Dragged, Punched In Attempted Robbery

The New York Police Department released a video Wednesday showing a 65-year-old woman who was being chased and attacked while a man was trying to rob her.

The woman was walking in the Fort Greene neighborhood where a man riding a bike approached her from behind, proceeding to attack and attempt to rob her, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Mugger Attacks Elderly Woman, Steals Her Purse And Bible)

We are asking for the your assistance in identifying this male who is seen in the below video violently attempting steal a purse. The incident happened near Willoughby Avenue and St Edwards Street on September 28, 2021 just before 5pm. pic.twitter.com/bPaXpvcvym — NYPD 88th Precinct (@NYPD88Pct) October 6, 2021

The attack occurred on Sept. 28 around 4:40 p.m. when the woman was walking near the intersection of St. Edwards Street and Willoughby street close to Fort Greene Park, WPIX reported.

The suspect who was wearing a hood, dismounted from his and proceeded to chase the victim down to the middle of a street where he grabbed the woman’s purse and swung her around while she refused to let go, according to Fox News.

During the struggle, the man punched the woman repeatedly and dragged her onto a sidewalk where they continued to struggle, the New York Post reported.

The suspect eventually fled the scene empty handed and the woman retained her purse which contained money she had collected in exchange for aluminum cans, F0x News reported.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries including swelling in the face, back pain and cuts, according to the New York Post.