Virginia Police Officer Barely Drags Partner Out Of Highway Crash

Two police officers barely escaped serious injury and even death after a car crashed into their patrol SUV in Virginia late Sunday night.

Officers Jessica McGraw and Matthew Stewart of Virginia’s Gate City Police Department began to investigate a crash on U.S. Highway 23 when a car lost control, crossed the median and hit the patrol car, Fox News reported.

Dashcam footage shows Stewart notice the oncoming car and immediately pull McGraw out of harm’s way milliseconds before the car slams into their vehicle. (RELATED: 4- And 9-Year-Old Steal Parents’ Car, Crash Into Semi-Truck Because They Wanted To ‘Swim In The Ocean’)

CLOSE CALL: Police in Virginia released footage showing the moment a police officer pulled his colleague out of the way of an out-of-control vehicle. https://t.co/3CG7uT7MZC pic.twitter.com/4sp17TOVoV — ABC News (@ABC) October 7, 2021

McGraw then checked on the driver involved in the crash, and firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene soon after.

“It is my belief the quick actions of Officer Stewart not only saved himself from serious bodily injury or death, but also that of Officer McGraw,” Chief Justin Miller said in a press release. “The only minor injury reported was from Officer Stewart who stated his leg ‘went numb like [he] had a bad charley horse.'”

The driver involved in the crash was issued a citation for failure to maintain control of the vehicle, according to Chief Miller.