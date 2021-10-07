Watch An Inside Look At ‘Halloween Kills’ With Jamie Lee Curtis

A special inside look has been released for “Halloween Kills,” and the movie looks awesome.

The plot of the latest film in the iconic horror saga, according to IMDB, is as follows:

And the Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn’t over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.

I’ve been pumped for “Halloween Kills” ever since I saw the first preview, and this inside look only got me more pumped. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Something tells me a lot of other fans will feel the same way. Give it a watch below.

While I’m not the biggest horror fan on the planet, there’s no doubt that “Halloween” is a hell of a series for people who enjoy being scared.

Michael Myers is a first ballot hall of fame horror character. The white mask has become iconic in the genre.

Now, Jamie Lee Curtis is returning for another run as Laurie Strode for millions of fans around the country.

It looks like it’s going to be one hell of an awesome movie, and I can’t wait to watch.

You can catch “Halloween Kills” starting October 15 in theaters.