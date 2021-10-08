Ana Navarro On CNN: Gosh, I’m So Fat. Don Lemon: You And Me Both

Ana Navarro claimed on CNN Thursday that she needed to “lose a lot of weight,” and anchor Don Lemon replied, “Same here, both of us.”

Navarro made an appearance on “Don Lemon Tonight” to discuss the five-year anniversary of the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tape of former President Donald Trump bragging about his sexual exploits to radio and television host Billy Bush, and Lemon played a clip of her reaction to the tape from five years earlier. (RELATED: ‘Far More Than Just About COVID’: Ana Navarro Cheers Cubans Protesting Regime That ‘Kills, Jails, Beats, Harasses Political Dissidents’)

WATCH:

“Ana, you have been consistent then, even in 2016. You’re consistent now,” Lemon said after airing the clip from 2016. “Yet here we are in 2021 with the GOP still putting all this stock in Trump, still making excuses for him, even for the violent insurrection.”

“The former vice president, who the insurrectionists were saying they were going to hang him,” Lemon continued. “The reaction there. I mean, that was sort of a precursor for what was to come.”

“Yeah, I mean, listen, first of all thank you for putting that video on because I think I look really cute. I need to lose a lot of weight,” Navarro said, and Lemon quickly replied, “Same here. Both of us.”

“But I really do think it was a harbor of things to come. We have seen since five years of hypocrisy from Republicans, willing to justify and defend anything as long as they can stay near power and they can be part of the circle of power,” Navarro continued.

Just hours earlier, Navarro had gone after “Shark Tank” judge Barbara Corcoran for suggesting on “The View” that Whoopi Goldberg was overweight.

OMG…. I really love the way how @ananavarro let @BarbaraCorcoran know that she has no right to mess with Whoopi by all means! #TheView 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fTsiecUOgZ — Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) October 7, 2021

Corcoran told Goldberg that when she got finished with a pair of jeans, she should hand them over. “Give them to me, I’m going to make two pairs,” she said.

Navarro jumped to Goldberg’s defense, pointing to Corcoran’s dress and telling her, “Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV.”

Corcoran later apologized for making the joke, saying that she realized later it was not funny.