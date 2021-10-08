Dave Chappelle Responds To His Critics, Says ‘F**k Twitter’

Dave Chappelle doesn’t care what his critics have to say.

The legendary comedian recently released his new Netflix special “The Closer,” and it was absolutely outstanding. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, due to the fact that we live in incredibly stupid times, Chappelle’s jokes about the LGBTQ community have losers online up in arms!

Activists Try To Cancel Dave Chappelle For New Comedy Special https://t.co/awu1EjmUec — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2021

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle spoke Thursday night to a sold out audience at the Hollywood Bowl, and told the crowd, “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it.”

Chappelle further added, “F**k Twitter. F**k NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life.”

Trans Netflix Senior Engineer Accuses Dave Chappelle Of Attacking ‘Very Validity Of Transness’ https://t.co/bllLFi07eD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 7, 2021

Good for Chappelle for not backing down one inch. I don’t think any of us figured he would, but it’s great to see that he’s not giving into the woke mob.

He’s a comedian and it’s his job to say funny stuff. That’s literally what he gets paid to do. If you don’t like the jokes, then go pout in a basement.

The rest of us will be enjoying Chappelle’s awesome comedy.

Only bitter losers hate Dave Chappelle. The rest of America LOVES his comedy. Remember, twitter isn’t real life, and the people complaining on here have no real power. pic.twitter.com/ESarbvKzeq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 8, 2021

It’s really too bad that we’ve allowed a very small minority on social media that loves to shout and control the narrative.

We’ve let great comedy get ruined because people are so terrified of what might happen if the woke mob attacks them. Who cares what those idiots think?

Live your life, enjoy your life and consume entertainment that you like.

“They cancelled @jk_rowling, they started calling her a TERF. I didn’t even know what that was, but I know that trans people make up words to win arguments… I’m team TERF.” — Dave Chappelle#SexNotGender pic.twitter.com/VSxzrohZWM — Women’s Voices (@WomenReadWomen) October 7, 2021

Never change, Chappelle. Never change!