‘All They Had To Do Was Leave It Alone’: Trump Blasts Biden For Undoing His Progress At The Border

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday during an appearance on “Hannity” that to maintain a strong southern border all the Biden administration had to do was “leave it alone.”

WATCH:

“I will say the border we had was the strongest probably ever. All they have to do is leave it alone. You know, they sued us, the Democrats in congress for two and a half years. We won all the suits, but two and a half years, we were able to start,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity, claiming that “50 countries” letting criminals enter into the U.S. (RELATED; ‘I This This Is Illegal: Sen Kennedy Says Fox News’ Drones Grounded To Hide ‘Lunacy’ Of ‘Open Border”)

Trump emphasized that the open border has increased the number of illegal drugs crossing into the country. “Drugs were at the lowest point – drugs coming in, in particular fentanyl, which is a brutal drug. It was stopped, it was at a level we had not seen in a long time,” Trump argued, adding that the deadly narcotic is now entering the country at unprecedented levels.

“Three, four, five times more than we ever had coming in. Pouring into our country. There’s something wrong. You wouldn’t believe you could even say this, but somebody doesn’t love our country,” he said.

Trump argued that the Biden administration is allowing “hundreds of thousands” of illegal immigrants to enter the country “every two weeks … from countries we don’t even know from where they’re coming.” He also claimed that the possible “criminals” entering the U.S. “are destroying our country.”

Democratic Laredo, Texas, Mayor Pete Saenz said in September that border security was effective under Trump. (RELATED: ‘The Mona Lisa Of Incompetence’: Sen. Kennedy Flames Biden For Leaving Billions Of Dollars Of Equipment ‘To The Enemy’)

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said in April, “Nobody has done more to enrich organized crime than President Biden.” However, White House press secretary Jen Psaki continues to push back on the fact that the southern border is open.