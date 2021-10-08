Taking Off A Condom Without Consent Becomes ‘Sexual Battery’ In California

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California signed into law Thursday a bill prohibiting men from removing a condom without consent during sexual intercourse.

Under the new law, introduced by Democratic Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, partners will be required to obtain verbal permission before taking off a condom during sex. California is the first state to outlaw the practice, which Garcia calls “stealthing.”

“Glad that CA is leading for the nation on stealthing. 1 state down, 49 to go,” Garcia tweeted late Thursday. (RELATED: California Women’s Prison Housing Trans Prisoners Halts Condom Distribution Without Explanation, Memo Shows)

Garcia first campaigned to outlaw the practice in 2017 after a Yale University study describing “nonconsensual condom removal” as “rape-adjacent” showed that the act is increasingly common, according to the Associated Press.

“This law is the first of its kind in the nation, but I urge other states to follow in California’s direction and make it clear that stealthing is not just immoral but illegal,” Garcia told the AP. (RELATED: Democrat State Senator Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexual Conduct With Minor)

Under the new law, “a person commits a sexual battery” by causing “contact between an intimate part of the person and a sexual organ of another from which the person removed a condom without verbal consent.” More, the law “makes a person who commits a sexual battery … liable for damages and equitable relief.”

