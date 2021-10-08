Greg Gutfeld Warns DOJ Against Targeting Parents: ‘If You Want To Red Pill Millions … Call Them Terrorists’

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld said Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) treatment of concerned parents as domestic terrorists is the surest way to “red-pill millions.”

The co-host of Fox News’ “The Five” reacted to a Monday memorandum by Attorney General Merrick Garland, in which he directed the FBI to “use its authority” to investigate parents protesting and demanding change from their local school boards.

“If you want to red-pill millions of parents, call them terrorists and use the government to prosecute them,” Gutfeld said.

“You are going to energize millions of people and what are you going to be left with? You’re not going to be left with the Tea Party, you are not going to be left with Black Lives Matter, you are going to be left with something bigger than both combined. I’m for it, I want to see the parents become politically reborn,” the co-host added.

He then went on to predict that the suppression of parental discontent through the weaponization of the DOJ against “decent moms and dads” will ignite a “new BLM” movement. (RELATED: Doocy Presses Psaki On Whether Biden Considers School Board Protesters ‘Domestic Terrorists’)

“The more you target these people and the more you try to target them underground, the more you try to scare the crap out of them by calling them terrorists, you are going to create a monster and you’re not going to know what to do with it,” Gutfeld said.

Garland’s call for an FBI crackdown on parents followed a letter from the National School Board Association (NSBA) that asked the federal government to get involved to stop the incidents that could be “the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

A group of Republican Congressional representatives led by North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop wrote Thursday a letter to Garland, demanding an explanation.