‘Always Sunny’ Releases Incredible Video Of Dennis Being A Psychopath

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” dropped an awesome video for fans Thursday night.

The hit FXX show released a video of Dennis being an absolute psychopath, and it’s a must-watch for fans of the show. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Fire it up below. You’re going to love it!

Dennis is hands down one of the best TV characters ever created, and he’s a huge part of why “Always Sunny” is so amazing.

Remember when Glenn Howerton had a limited role in a few episodes because he was dabbling in some other stuff?

That wasn’t great. That wasn’t “Always Sunny” at its best!

I honestly think there’s a little bit of Dennis in a lot of people. A lot of people are one really bad day away from snapping, and that’s more or less the attitude Dennis lives every single day with.

He’s a man on edge at all times!

Also, while we’re here, let’s not forget the D.E.N.N.I.S. System, which is arguably the greatest moment in all of “Always Sunny” history.

Now, we sit and wait for season 15 to drop. As a monster fan of the show, it truly can’t get here soon enough. We need awesome comedy now more than we ever have before.