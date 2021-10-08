Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Are Selling A Mansion For $35 Million

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are trying to offload a massive mansion.

According to TMZ, the couple is selling their Hollywood Hills mansion for the very reasonable price of $35 million! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The specs on the house are also nothing to sneeze at.

The home is more than 13,500 square feet, has nine bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms and sits on 10 acres, according to the Realtor.com listing. You can also see photos of the estate here.

The Realtor.com listing states the following in part:

Recently renovated by renowned designer Estee Stanley, the interiors are a blend of modern and rustic elements. Youthful and fun, the main house offers an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, gym, screening room, 7 bedrooms including a lavish primary suite. Epic outdoor living room wraps the house and provides the perfect backdrop for large scale entertaining. Grounds include guest house, 85ft long zero edge pool w/ plunge pool below, lit tennis court, meadow, forest, and farm-to-table vegetable gardens. A one of kind stately residence.

Life must be nice for Timberlake and Biel that they’re dumping a mansion for $35 million! Life must be very nice.

Everyone knows I love real estate porn. Nothing gets me pumped up like a massive house or a place on a large piece of land.

Well, Timberlake kind of has both. While 10 acres isn’t a ton, his house is absolutely gigantic. It’s fit for a king, and he now wants to sell it.

According to TMZ, he bought it for a little more than $8 million in 2002. So, if he sells it for $35 million, he’s going to make a healthy profit.

Go get your money, JT! It’s a hell of a house and it will most certainly help fund another huge estate if it sells.