Madonna Lifts Up Skirt, Flashes Audience On ‘Tonight Show’

Madonna got everyone’s attention when she lifted up her skirt and flashed the audience during her appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Artists are here to disturb the peace,” the 63-year-old singer shared with Fallon on the NBC late-night talk show Thursday, Page Six reported. (RELATED: ‘Absolutely No Way That’s Her Real Bottom’: Megyn Kelly Says Madonna Appeared At VMAs With ‘Fake’ A**)

“And so, I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people’s peace while they watch the show, but I mean that in the best way,” she added, noting her new documentary “Madame X.” (RELATED: Megan Fox Hits Red Carpet In Totally See-Through Dress At MTV VMAs)

It starts at the 1:25 minute mark.

WATCH:

“Oh yeah, you get in good trouble,” Fallon responded.

“Good trouble,” Madonna replied, before she appeared to eye the top of his desk and dove across it. She remained there for a bit while kicking her legs in the air wearing a black mini skirt and fishnet stockings.

“Stop it!” the host shared, as the “Hung Up” hitmaker responded, “No one’s going to see anything, my God!”

It was then that Madonna stood up, put her back to the camera and lifted her skirt while flashing everyone.

“Life is not just about interviewing kiddies,” the pop star shared. “Don’t you want to talk to an adult? Let’s have an adult conversation.”

Fallon then questioned whether she was talking to an adult, and she said “I’m not sure.”