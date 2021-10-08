Man Exposes Himself To 78-Year-Old Woman, Touches Her, Police Say

Authorities are currently looking to identify a man who allegedly inappropriately touched and exposed himself to an elderly woman earlier this week.

The New York Police Department released footage of the suspect and described him as a young, dark-skinned male who was last seen wearing plaid pants and a black hoodie as well as black-and-white checkered shoes and white socks.

WANTED for FORCIBLE TOUCHING: On 10/5/21 @ 12:05 PM, vicinity of 106 Street and 97 Ave @NYPD102Pct the unknown individual approached the 78-year-old victim from behind touching her buttocks and exposing himself. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/HSMWqt7map — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 8, 2021

A little after midnight on Tuesday, the 78 year-old alleged victim was leaving her car near 106th Street and 97th Avenue when the man approached her and grabbed the right side of her buttocks. When she turned around, she said the man exposed himself, WCBS 880 reported. (RELATED: DC Metro Transit Police Arrest Fare Jumper Who Exposed Himself To Children)

The victim was not physically injured, police said.

In another recent similar incident, police arrested an NYPD traffic agent Wednesday after sitting in his car with his genitalia exposed, 1010 WINS reported earlier this week.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).