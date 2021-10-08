Editorial

Matthew McConaughey Sounds Like He’s Not Interested In Running For Governor Of Texas

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like Matthew McConaughey is out on the idea of running for Governor of Texas.

There has been some serious chatter for a long time about whether or not the Hollywood superstar would jump into politics and run for Texas’ highest office. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he’s made a decision.

“Is that a place to make real change or is it a place where right now it’s a fixed game, you go in there, you just put on a bunch of band-aids, in four years you walk out and they rip them off and you’re gone? I’m not interested in that,” McConaughey said during an appearance on the New York Times “Sway” podcast, according to Chron.com.

The “True Detective” star also explained that he thinks the majority of Americans don’t feel tied to either party and being centrist is important.

“People want a third party and we’ve got one and it doesn’t have a name right now and it is the majority. I’m hesitant to throw labels… but there is a sleeping giant right now. I think it’s necessary to be aggressively centric to possibly salvage democracy in America right now,” McConaughey said.

While I don’t think we’re on the brink of needing to “salvage democracy in America,” I do understand what McConaughey is getting at.

It also certainly sounds like he’s definitely not going to run for Governor of Texas, and I don’t blame him at all.

McConaughey is crushing life as an actor, he recently released an awesome book and he’s flying high. Why get in the mud with the politicians? It seems like something he doesn’t need to do.

Hell, he can just keep dropping Texas hype videos and that would be more than enough to make people happy!

