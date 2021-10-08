Matthew McConaughey Sounds Like He’s Not Interested In Running For Governor Of Texas

It sounds like Matthew McConaughey is out on the idea of running for Governor of Texas.

There has been some serious chatter for a long time about whether or not the Hollywood superstar would jump into politics and run for Texas' highest office.

Well, it sounds like he’s made a decision.

Matthew McConaughey Leaves Open The Possibility Of Getting Into Politics https://t.co/0TIxPhfDxz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 18, 2020

“Is that a place to make real change or is it a place where right now it’s a fixed game, you go in there, you just put on a bunch of band-aids, in four years you walk out and they rip them off and you’re gone? I’m not interested in that,” McConaughey said during an appearance on the New York Times “Sway” podcast, according to Chron.com.

McConaughey is apparently not interested in running for Texas governor unless he thinks the role would allow him to truly make a difference.https://t.co/HXAmn3Z39h — Chron (@chron) October 7, 2021

The “True Detective” star also explained that he thinks the majority of Americans don’t feel tied to either party and being centrist is important.

“People want a third party and we’ve got one and it doesn’t have a name right now and it is the majority. I’m hesitant to throw labels… but there is a sleeping giant right now. I think it’s necessary to be aggressively centric to possibly salvage democracy in America right now,” McConaughey said.

While I don’t think we’re on the brink of needing to “salvage democracy in America,” I do understand what McConaughey is getting at.

It also certainly sounds like he’s definitely not going to run for Governor of Texas, and I don’t blame him at all.

‘Broken Business’: Matthew McConaughey Reveals If He’s Interested In Getting Into Politics. His Answer Might Surprise You https://t.co/0TIxPhfDxz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 18, 2020

McConaughey is crushing life as an actor, he recently released an awesome book and he’s flying high. Why get in the mud with the politicians? It seems like something he doesn’t need to do.

Hell, he can just keep dropping Texas hype videos and that would be more than enough to make people happy!

