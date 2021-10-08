Megan Fox Looks Completely Unrecognizable In New Movie Role

Megan Fox definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when she debuted her new look for an upcoming movie and to say she looked unrecognizable would be a serious understatement.

"This is what the devil's daughter looks like," the 35-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram. "#JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022."

Her post included a snap shot of the "Jennifer's Body" hitmaker ditching her brunette locks for a silver look.

Check it out!

There wasn’t a lot of other information provided about the project. However, E! News noted that the look is for her role in an upcoming thriller called “Johnny & Clyde.”

The piece noted, the “Transformers” star is playing the role of a crime boss named Alana Hart in the new film due out next year inspired by the late “Bonnie and Clyde” and their real-life escapades.

“Megan’s character is very dark,” director and co-writer Tom DeNucci told Bloody Disgusting. “I don’t want to give away too much, but visually we wanted her to almost be like a Disney princess, but a messed up, very dark, twisted version of that. Her look is just incredible…this kind of almost evil princess character. I went into a weird kind of Disney path. A lot of that vintage Disney stuff was kind of dark, you know?”

“I think horror fans can look forward to a Megan Fox that nobody has ever seen before,” she added. “I’m not gonna say anything, but there’s something very different about her characteristically, in her appearance, that she’s never attempted to put out there before. A very bold performance by Megan, just something that she really, really leaned into. She bought into this philosophy, all this preparation that we’ve been doing, she really bought into it. It was a pleasure to work with Megan, and we can’t wait to showcase this character that she brought to the table.”