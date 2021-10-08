Ohio State Releases Electric Hype Video For The Maryland Game

Ohio State’s hype video game is still awesome.
The Buckeyes released a new hype video for the matchup against Maryland this Saturday, and this one is bound to get the blood pumping.
I don’t care who you cheer for, this video is great. Give it a watch below.
As I’ve said many times, I think OSU has the best hype videos in all of college football, and I say that as someone who hates the Buckeyes.
I view OSU as Wisconsin’s biggest roadblock every single year in the Big Ten, but I can’t deny how great their hype videos are.
I’m not sure I’ve ever seen them release a bad one.
Every time Ryan Day’s squad drops a new hype video, it has fans ready to run through a brick wall and this one wasn’t any different.
The Buckeyes just know great hype content!
Make sure to catch OSU vs. Maryland this Saturday at noon EST on Fox. It should be a fun one!