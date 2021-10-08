The Rams Beating The Seahawks Gets Solid TV Ratings

The Rams beating the Seahawks 26-17 Thursday night put up some solid TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Matthew Stafford and the Rams beating the Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football” averaged 8.13 million viewers on Fox in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final viewership number will be higher.

Even though the ratings from Thursday night weren’t the biggest that we’ve ever seen in the NFL, they were still more than big enough to make the NFL smile.

Great? No. Good enough to make people happy? For sure.

It’s also not hard to see why so many people watched. It was Matthew Stafford and the Rams against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Unfortunately, Russ got himself hurt, but it was still a hell of a game.

Football is rolling again in America and I couldn’t be happier to see it!