Russell Wilson Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury During Loss To The Rams

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a gross injury Thursday night during a loss to the Rams.

During the 26-17 loss, Wilson dislocated his middle finger on his throwing hand after Aaron Donald hit it, and the video might make your stomach uneasy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the play below.

Wilson was ultimately replaced by Geno Smith during the losing effort for Seattle, and it’s not hard to understand why!

I can’t imagine how tough it is to throw when the middle finger on your throwing hand has been dislocated.

Russell Wilson dislocated his finger, they popped it back in and he’s back in the next play #SEAvsLAR pic.twitter.com/TXi4EwGGne — Ted Buddy 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) October 8, 2021

Unfortunately, there’s also a very real chance that Wilson misses the first game of his NFL career this Sunday, according to Adam Schefter.

Hopefully, the Seahawks figure out a way to quickly get the swelling down, but that sprain looks very bad.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson never has missed an NFL start, something that could be in jeopardy with his finger injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2021

As a huge football guy and a Wisconsin man, I hope like hell Wilson is able to heal up ASAP. You never want to see anyone get hurt, and you especially don’t want to see a guy like him get hurt.

With Russell Wilson dealing with a finger injury, #Seahawks QB Geno Smith is now in the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2021

Let’s all hope he’s able to be out there Sunday against the Steelers.