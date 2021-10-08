Editorial

Russell Wilson Suffers Gruesome Finger Injury During Loss To The Rams

Russell Wilson (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/bleacherreport/status/1446298911153393668)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a gross injury Thursday night during a loss to the Rams.

During the 26-17 loss, Wilson dislocated his middle finger on his throwing hand after Aaron Donald hit it, and the video might make your stomach uneasy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the play below.

Wilson was ultimately replaced by Geno Smith during the losing effort for Seattle, and it’s not hard to understand why!

I can’t imagine how tough it is to throw when the middle finger on your throwing hand has been dislocated.

Unfortunately, there’s also a very real chance that Wilson misses the first game of his NFL career this Sunday, according to Adam Schefter.

Hopefully, the Seahawks figure out a way to quickly get the swelling down, but that sprain looks very bad.

As a huge football guy and a Wisconsin man, I hope like hell Wilson is able to heal up ASAP. You never want to see anyone get hurt, and you especially don’t want to see a guy like him get hurt.

Let’s all hope he’s able to be out there Sunday against the Steelers.