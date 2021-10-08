Teacher Gets Emotional Over Coming Out To Her 6th Grade Class

In a recent post on TikTok, a teacher expressed her emotions after coming out to her 6th grade class.
Other educators featured in this video comment on the Pride flag, critical race theory and the similarities between the American education system and the policing system.These teachers have to be seen to be believed, and they could be teaching your kids right now. This is far from the only compilation video of America’s educators taken from social media.
