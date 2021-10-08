Reporter: ‘What Do You Make Of These Terrible Polls?’ Psaki: ‘People Still Won’t Get Vaccinated’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration’s low approval ratings are related to less than a quarter of Americans refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Look, I would say this is still a really tough time in our country, we are still battling COVID, and a lot of people thought we’d be through it, including us,” Psaki responded to a reporter’s question about the president’s slipping approval ratings.

“Because of the rise of the delta variant, because of the fact that even though it was a vaccine approved under a Republican administration, even though we now have full FDA approval and it is widely available across the country, we still have 20% of the country that have decided not to get vaccinated, surely that is having an impact,” she continued.

“And of course, as the President has said, the buck stops with him,” she concluded. (RELATED: ‘It’s The Nightmare Number For The White House’: Politico Reporter Breaks Down Biden’s Falling Approval Ratings)

REPORTER: “What do you make of these really terrible polls?”@PressSec: “This is a really tough time in our country…we still have 20% of the country who’ve decided not to get vaccinated.” pic.twitter.com/2Y1PhaB89Z — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 8, 2021

An Oct. 6 Quinnipiac University poll found that the president’s ratings stands at 38% which continues the ongoing downward spiral of his job approval. A Sept. 2 NPR and PBS Newshour poll previously indicated that Biden’s approval ratings are the lowest of any sitting president in their first year in office, sitting at 43% due to Independent voters largely disapproving of his job performance.

A Trafalgar Group poll, conducted between Oct. 4-6, found that 56% of those surveyed disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while 39.6% approve. The survey consisted of 1087 respondents with a 2.97% margin of error.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data revealed that 56.3% of the U.S. population are fully vaccinated and 65.2% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The majority of unvaccinated Americans do not wish to receive the shot in the future, according to a May 11 poll.

The administration received backlash from the public and politicians over Biden’s rule that requires all private companies with at least 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated.

The administration’s approval also plummeted in response to their handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August officially ending a 20-year war.

Only 35% of Americans recently surveyed approve of Biden’s handling on the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, down from 43% in April, according to an AP-NORC poll published Oct. 1.

The same poll revealed that 47% approve of the president’s handling of the economy, down from 60% in March. The poll surveyed 1,099 adults between Sept. 23-27 with a 4.2% margin of error.