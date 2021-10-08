Texans CEO On Trading Deshaun Watson: ‘We’ll Just Wait And See’

It sounds like the Houston Texans don’t want to show their cards when it comes to trading Deshaun Watson.

The Texans initially took the stand that they weren’t going to trade the superstar dual-threat quarterback, but the team’s stance certainly seems to be softening. Now, it’s a fluid situation that could change by the day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’ll just wait and see. It’s a day-to-day thing. Nick [Caserio] is in charge of that, so we’ll see how that works out,” Texans CEO Cal McNair recently said when talking about a potential trade, according to SportsTalk790.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson)

As I’ve said for months, I just don’t understand who is going to trade for Watson with more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault hanging over his head.

If you trade multiple first round picks for him and then it’s determined he can’t play, you’re going to get fired.

He’s a gigantic liability right now.

This Team Is Reportedly The Frontrunner To Land Deshaun Watson. Will It Backfire? https://t.co/f5v4l8pvvQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 29, 2021

Now, if the asking price is super low, it might be worth the risk. It’s damn sure not worth the risk at multiple first rounders, and I’m guessing that’s why we haven’t seen him moved yet.

Deshaun Watson’s Lawyer Confirms The QB Has Spoken With The FBI. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/BBkLYbNBD4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 18, 2021

I just don’t see a team trading for Watson until the allegations are resolved. I could very easily be wrong, but it just seems so risky.

The Deshaun Watson NFL Top 100 clip is so gloomy and awkward. Video lasts just one minute and 20 seconds, they had no players talk about him, and they started off with: “Nobody knows when Deshaun Watson will take the field again. His future is uncertain.” pic.twitter.com/S0OGD4ADjz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2021

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but I’m not holding my breath we’ll see a trade in the near future.