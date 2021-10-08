Tim Tebow Weighs In On Urban Meyer’s Lap Dance Video, Says It’s A ‘Heartbreaking Situation’

Tim Tebow has finally weighed in on Urban Meyer’s lap dance video.

The Florida Heisman winner played for Meyer in college and even briefly played for him on the Jaguars. With Meyer getting dragged nonstop after a little bump and grind action with a cute lady, Tebow weighed in Friday on “First Take.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

“This is a very disappointing, frustrating and honestly, heartbreaking situation,” Tebow said in part. You can watch his full comments below.

.@TimTebow shares the advice he gave Urban Meyer. “When I first saw and heard about what happened, my heart was hurting for Miss Shelley. … Coach shared with me that [this has been] one of the hardest times of his life.” pic.twitter.com/Rqn9q5vH8L — First Take (@FirstTake) October 8, 2021

Okay, we’re officially in bizarre territory. First, we treat Urban like he’s a convicted war criminal, his wife and daughter release statements, the mother of the woman dancing has released a statement and Tim Tebow is now out here talking about.

At some point, we just have to admit this is a circus that is out of control.

The Jaguars have decided to not fire Urban Meyer. Can we now stop treating him like he’s an accused war criminal? Last time I checked – which is often – hot women being attracted to you is still legal in America…at least until feminists ban it. pic.twitter.com/sLXbAjTNm4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 6, 2021

Not only should Tebow not feel the need to do a segment like this, but that was wildly uncomfortable. Whose idea was this?

Whoever made the call on having Tebow get on national TV to discuss a woman dancing on Urban Meyer should take a long hard look in the mirror.

I guess I’ll continue to be the only one with a rational mind here when I say Urban Meyer doesn’t deserve to be arrested.