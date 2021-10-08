Editorial

Tim Tebow Weighs In On Urban Meyer’s Lap Dance Video, Says It’s A ‘Heartbreaking Situation’

Tim Tebow (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video)

David Hookstead
Tim Tebow has finally weighed in on Urban Meyer’s lap dance video.

The Florida Heisman winner played for Meyer in college and even briefly played for him on the Jaguars. With Meyer getting dragged nonstop after a little bump and grind action with a cute lady, Tebow weighed in Friday on “First Take.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“This is a very disappointing, frustrating and honestly, heartbreaking situation,” Tebow said in part. You can watch his full comments below.

Okay, we’re officially in bizarre territory. First, we treat Urban like he’s a convicted war criminal, his wife and daughter release statements, the mother of the woman dancing has released a statement and Tim Tebow is now out here talking about.

At some point, we just have to admit this is a circus that is out of control.

Not only should Tebow not feel the need to do a segment like this, but that was wildly uncomfortable. Whose idea was this?

Whoever made the call on having Tebow get on national TV to discuss a woman dancing on Urban Meyer should take a long hard look in the mirror.

I guess I’ll continue to be the only one with a rational mind here when I say Urban Meyer doesn’t deserve to be arrested.