Tommy Fury Says He’s Agreed To Fight Jake Paul

Tommy Fury claims he’s agreed to fight Jake Paul.

The younger brother of Tyson Fury posted a video on his Instagram story announcing that he’s agreed to Paul’s terms, which includes paying the rising boxing star an extra $500,000 if he wins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Paul wins, the contract calls for Tommy Fury to change his name to Tommy Fumbles.

Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul’s ‘Tommy Fumbles’ name change bet by telling him to send the contract over… [🎥 @TommyTNTFury] pic.twitter.com/AmpLYEBHFZ — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 8, 2021

I am so glad this fight is happening. Tommy Fury is going to absolutely smoke Jake Paul. It might not even be close.

Fury comes from a legit boxing family and he’s a legit boxer. He’s not a social media star playing dress up in the ring.

He can actually fight.

Yet, Jake Paul thinks he’s going to be the man in this fight and smoke Fury. That’s 100% not going to happen.

I don’t care how much trash he talks. It’s absolutely not going to happen.

I am now offering Tommy Fury $1m AND – a FIRST CLASS Spirit flight AND – a 7 night stay at the best western WITH continental breakfast included👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/r9XcnRO8st — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 6, 2021

It should be interesting to see what details come out about this fight, but it should be one hell of a fun time. Take his head off, Tommy!