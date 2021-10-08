Two Dead In Shooting At Senior Living Facility, Police Say

Two people were killed in a shooting at a Maryland senior living center Friday morning, NBC News reported.

The shooting occurred at National Church Residences, a rental community for people ages 62 and older, in Capitol Heights around 9:15 a.m., NBC News reported.

Authorities confirmed that two female employees of the senior living facility died and the suspect was in custody, NBC Washington reported.

National Church Residences released a statement citing the victims’ bravery as they tried to protect residents, according to Fox 5 DC.

“We are extremely heartbroken by the events that occurred this morning at our affordable housing property Gateway Village, in Capitol Heights, Maryland. We are proud of the heroic and swift actions of our staff to ensure that our residents were protected and kept safe,” the statement said. “Our hearts go out to the families of our two team members who lost their lives in this tragic and unfortunate incident.”

A man who encountered the suspect described what he saw to NBC Washington. “I saw him after the shooting. He had come up to his place. When I stuck my head out after the fire alarm, he was laying prostate on the floor, arms spread out and the weapon put six feet in front of him,” said the man. (RELATED: Capital Gazette Gunman Sentenced To 5 Life Terms Without Parole)

An elementary school in the area was placed on lockdown and police told neighbors to shelter in place, NBC News reported.