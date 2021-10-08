Mother Of The Woman In The Urban Meyer Lap Dance Video Says The Situation Is ‘Ruining’ Her Daughter’s ‘Life’

The woman who danced on Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is apparently having her life ruined.

Meyer has been in the news around the clock ever since a video surfaced of a young blonde woman dancing on him while he was at Urban Chophouse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the young woman’s mother has weighed in and it sounds like it’s been a very rough situation.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

“(She) can’t even go anywhere. It’s ruining her life is what it’s doing. I’m worried for her emotional status right now,” the mother of the named woman told USA Today. The publication didn’t name the mother or the daughter “because they have been the subject of backlash despite not having made any public statements yet.”

Furthermore, the company the young woman works at – New Horizon Media Group – is conducting an internal investigation into her and the situation.

“We’ve had no prior issues with her whatsoever. She’s been a very solid asset to the company. We’re going to undertake our internal investigation to determine what, if any, impact this has on the company and we’ll proceed accordingly,” New Horizon Media Group told USA Today when asked why an investigation is necessary.

I honestly feel like I’m the only person in America who is handling this situation rationally. Urban Meyer shouldn’t be fired, he didn’t do anything illegal and to pretend otherwise is nuts.

As for this young woman’s company investigating here, the world is officially off the tracks if she gets fired for dancing on Urban Meyer.

The Jaguars have decided to not fire Urban Meyer. Can we now stop treating him like he’s an accused war criminal? Last time I checked – which is often – hot women being attracted to you is still legal in America…at least until feminists ban it. pic.twitter.com/sLXbAjTNm4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 6, 2021

Do we fire other people for a little bump and grind action at a bar? The answer is no. So, why is she being investigated?

It’s truly mind-boggling how most people are treating this situation. He didn’t break the law! The unnamed woman didn’t break the law!

Why are we pretending like they needed to be dragged in front of a criminal court?

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologized to the team for being a distraction following the viral video that surfaced over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/GIZtB2UW9s — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 4, 2021

Everyone needs to relax and let them move on.