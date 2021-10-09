US

Airplane Evacuated And Sprayed Down At LaGuardia After Reports Of Suspicious Package

Passengers aboard an airplane faced a scary situation after a “potential security issue” was reported onboard Saturday evening.

American Airlines operated American Eagle flight 4817 from Indianapolis was deplaned on LaGuardia Airport runway 4 after reports of a suspicious package and a passenger with “erratic behavior” surfaced, News 12 reported:

News 12 reporter Sabrina Franza retweeted a video from a passenger aboard AA4817.


An American Airlines spokesperson said the “aircraft landed safely and all customers deplaned without incident,” according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: Man Climbs Onto Airplane Wing. It Doesn’t End Well)

There were no reported injuries to any passengers or crew members and the suspicious passenger is currently being interviewed by police, ABC7 reported.