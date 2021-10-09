Small Plane Crashes After Takeoff Killing 4

A small plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Georgia killed four people Friday afternoon.

The plane, a Cessna 210, crashed close to the runway just moments after taking off from the airport, reported The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

NEW DETAILS: 4 dead after small plane crashes at DeKalb airport https://t.co/iX2ufwFRrL — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) October 8, 2021

DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels did not believe there were any survivors based on the damage from the crash, the outlet reported.

“Whoever was on board – person or persons – are deceased,” Daniels said before the number of fatalities was confirmed, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. (RELATED: Military Plane Crash In Georgia Leaves Five Dead [VIDEO])

Firefighters stationed at the airport were able to run onto the runway and put out the fire quickly after the plane caught fire, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported. At least five fire and rescue vehicles along with two fire engines responded to the crash.

Jacqueline Miles was at the playground near the airport when emergency vehicles raced to the airport, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

“I’m just so overwhelmed,” Miles said, reported The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “It was a shock. It’s very disturbing.”

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it will be investigating the crash.

The DeKalb-Peachtree Airport is the second-busiest airport in the state of Georgia, behind Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the airport’s website. The airport is just 8 miles from downtown Atlanta.