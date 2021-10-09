Editorial

HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Crushes Illinois 24-0

Wisconsin Badgers (Credit: David Hookstead and Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Wisconsin Badgers (Credit: David Hookstead and Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Wisconsin Badgers rolled Saturday against Illinois.

Going into the game, I said there would be absolutely no excuse for the Badgers to lose to the Fighting Illini and Bret Bielema. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After all, Bielema is despised by the fan base, and I wouldn’t have been able to show my face in public if we lost.

Well, the guys took care of business and we absolutely pounded Illinois 24-0 behind another amazing defensive effort and a great ground game.

This was by far and away the best we’ve looked all season.

Now, are the Badgers officially back? I’m certainly not ready to say that, but it’s clear that we’re capable of winning when our defense does what it always does and the running game works well.

Our running attack today behind Chez Mullusi, Braelon Allen and the rest of the team was insanely impressive. Again, it was by far the best we’ve looked all year.

Now, it’s time to go out and string a few wins together. We’re not going to the playoff and we’re probably not even going to make the B1G game.

That doesn’t mean we can’t still make a solid bowl game and salvage the season.

Let’s get to work the rest of the way. There’s a shred of optimism after this win!