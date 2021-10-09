HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Crushes Illinois 24-0

The Wisconsin Badgers rolled Saturday against Illinois.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin CRUSHES Illinois. Are the Badgers officially back? Also, lots of people asking me to bring up Bielema’s physical appearance. I would never make fat jokes. Shame on all of you who wanted me to mention his size. I won’t do it! pic.twitter.com/1am68Cj0p8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

Going into the game, I said there would be absolutely no excuse for the Badgers to lose to the Fighting Illini and Bret Bielema. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After all, Bielema is despised by the fan base, and I wouldn’t have been able to show my face in public if we lost.

If Wisconsin loses to Illinois and Bret Bielema, I might not be able to show my face in public for a month. It’ll be humiliating. Also, gambling picks: Texas +3.5

Ole Miss -5.5

Auburn +15.5

Iowa -1.5

Alabama -17.5 Let’s make some money!pic.twitter.com/1YNwVHh1LM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

Well, the guys took care of business and we absolutely pounded Illinois 24-0 behind another amazing defensive effort and a great ground game.

This was by far and away the best we’ve looked all season.

Chez Mellusi with the touchdown for @BadgerFootball ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/P4K5QczWma — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Now, are the Badgers officially back? I’m certainly not ready to say that, but it’s clear that we’re capable of winning when our defense does what it always does and the running game works well.

Our running attack today behind Chez Mullusi, Braelon Allen and the rest of the team was insanely impressive. Again, it was by far the best we’ve looked all year.

TOUCHDOWN 🏈@BadgerFootball‘s John Chenal fourth career rushing touchdown 👏 pic.twitter.com/FvHxtCUfGy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Now, it’s time to go out and string a few wins together. We’re not going to the playoff and we’re probably not even going to make the B1G game.

That doesn’t mean we can’t still make a solid bowl game and salvage the season.

Braelon Allen extends the lead for @BadgerFootball 💯 pic.twitter.com/kNISTMDXML — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Let’s get to work the rest of the way. There’s a shred of optimism after this win!