Mark Few Gets Suspended For One Game After DUI Charge

Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been suspended for one game.

Following a DUI charge, the legendary basketball coach has been suspended for the opener against Dixie State, according to Bleacher Report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll be able to return November 13 against Texas.

Mark Few has been suspended by Gonzaga for his DUI arrest in September. He will return Nov. 13. pic.twitter.com/E4u3dnHKLS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2021

This is honestly a joke of a punishment. It’s punishment theater. I could coach against Dixie State and get Gonzaga to win.

The idea that this is somehow a punishment is laughable.

Gonzaga’s Mark Few has released a statement. pic.twitter.com/zT4dhB7Aol — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 9, 2021

Either actually punish Few or don’t punish him at all. Don’t do a half measure like this. I was literally laughing with people at the bar over this suspension.

Gonzaga really taught Few. He won’t be allowed to coach against Dixie State! How will he ever recover!

Official statement from Mark Few: “I believe as a leader and role model, I am expected to set only the best example. The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all.” pic.twitter.com/VZWStnj1Xb — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) September 8, 2021

At least pretend like you give a damn, Gonzaga. Either actually punish Few or don’t do anything at all. Literally nothing at all would have been better than this joke.