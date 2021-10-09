Editorial

Mark Few Gets Suspended For One Game After DUI Charge

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 22: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been suspended for one game.

Following a DUI charge, the legendary basketball coach has been suspended for the opener against Dixie State, according to Bleacher Report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll be able to return November 13 against Texas.

This is honestly a joke of a punishment. It’s punishment theater. I could coach against Dixie State and get Gonzaga to win.

The idea that this is somehow a punishment is laughable.

Either actually punish Few or don’t punish him at all. Don’t do a half measure like this. I was literally laughing with people at the bar over this suspension.

Gonzaga really taught Few. He won’t be allowed to coach against Dixie State! How will he ever recover!

At least pretend like you give a damn, Gonzaga. Either actually punish Few or don’t do anything at all. Literally nothing at all would have been better than this joke.