‘She’s A Nut Job’: Trump Says Nancy Pelosi And Democrats Want To Turn America Into ‘Socialist’ And Then ‘Communist Country’

At a Saturday night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, former President Donald Trump came out swinging against a range of Democratic policies, calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “a nut job” for pushing the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

WATCH:

“What they are going to do by passing this thing that’s going to kill our nation,” Trump told a crowd of applauding supporters. “All Americans of common sense — Republican, Democrat, and independent — must stand firm and you must really stand strong and firm against Biden, crazy Nancy Pelosi. She’s a nut job. And the extreme power grab.”

“We must declare with one united voice that we cannot allow America to ever become a socialist country. That’s what they’re doing. And I really think it’s a step beyond. I think it’s going to be a communist country,” Trump said before saying that American voters will never allow that to happen. (RELATED: Sen.Kennedy: ‘Biden And Yellen Are On A Mission From God To Please Pink-Haired Wokers Who Carry … Ziplock Bags Of Kale)

“The Democrat bill, contains billions and billions of dollars for unlawful government training programs inspired by toxic and bigoted, Critical Race Theory. It’s crammed with so-called equity provisions. You know what equity means? It means we will take it away from you and give it to other people,” Trump continued.

“This bill is a sinister combination of job killing tax hikes and woke fascism that will destroy our nation.”

The former president said he doubted that the Democrats will succeed in taking away any rights “from too many of you,” but nonetheless that equity is “a code word for illegal government discrimination that they want to bring to everything from education, to housing, to health care to our military.”

Trump said the Biden administration was “also giving the IRS the power to destroy people like they tried to do with the Tea Party, Christian organizations and just like they have done to me.” He urged everyone to “fight like hell” against those efforts even as he blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for agreeing to raise the debt ceiling along with 11 other Republican senators. Multiple Senate Democrats said Wednesday after a full caucus meeting that they would accept McConnell’s offer of a short-term debt ceiling hike in order to avoid a federal default. (RELATED: ‘$80 Billion To Weaponize The IRS Against You’: Journalist Says Joe Biden ‘Has Effectively Declared War On Privacy In Middle America’)

The possible 2024 GOP presidential candidate said the real price tag for the infrastructure bill would not be $3.5 trillion but $5 trillion and that to refer to the legislation as an infrastructure bill was a misnomer.

“It is 9% infrastructure. The rest is Green New Deal garbage that you might as well just throw it out, put it in the wastepaper basket … trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars — more than anybody’s ever conceived of, most of it for junk programs that will only hurt our country,” he claimed.