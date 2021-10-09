Oklahoma Beats Texas On Wild Rushing Touchdown From Kennedy Brooks

Oklahoma beat Texas in wild fashion Saturday.

Despite getting blown out early in the game, the Sooners fought their way back and won after benching Spencer Rattler in favor of Caleb Williams.

On the final offensive play of the game for Oklahoma, Kennedy Brooks took a direct snap to the house to seal a 55-48 win for the Sooners.

Watch the insane play below.

Direct snap to Kennedy Brooks for an Oklahoma touchdown! pic.twitter.com/oDGgzNlGBH — Justin Groc (@justgroc) October 9, 2021

That game was without a doubt one of the craziest Red River Rivalries that I’ve ever seen in my life. Texas was up 28-7 in the first quarter!

They were up by three touchdowns, Spencer Rattler got benched and it looked like Texas might win by 40.

Spencer rattler face after the Caleb Williams td lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Sm4ExT5Lyy — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 9, 2021

Instead, Caleb Williams entered the game, the Sooners outscored Texas 34-10 in the second half and Brooks ripped off an absurd run to win the game.

There’s no question at all that this one will go down as an all-time classic in the historic rivalry.

Freshman Caleb Williams is in at QB for Spencer Rattler 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ak4KNNKHsZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2021

What an incredible day of football for fans around America. This is the kind of stuff we love to see!