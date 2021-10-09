REPORT: Russell Wilson Will Be Out Several Weeks After Getting Finger Surgery

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will be out several weeks after getting finger surgery.

The NFL superstar suffered a disgusting finger injury during a Thursday night loss to the Rams, and he’s now had surgery to remedy the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, reported Friday night that Wilson will probably be out six weeks after the operation.

That means Geno Smith is now Seattle’s starting QB.

#Seahawks QB Russell Wilson underwent surgery on his injured finger today, source said, a procedure that is expected to keep him out several weeks. Dr. Steven Shin did the procedure, stabilizing his finger with screws. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2021

The surgery was more complicated than expected, with the need for screws complicating matters. The timetable is roughly 6 weeks, though Wilson will no doubt be determined to beat it. https://t.co/Hd5ppojiIz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2021

The Super Bowl champion appeared to be in high spirits after the operation, and posted a photo of himself in a wheelchair with the caption, “Lion Heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

I think it’s safe to say that Seattle’s season is over. I’m a huge fan of Russ, but I get paid to tell the truth.

The truth of the matter is that this is going to crush the Seahawks.

Russell Wilson expected to miss roughly 6 weeks after undergoing surgery on finger. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/Xi1o8mgj8a — NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2021

Seattle was already struggling with Wilson healthy and playing. What will they look like after six weeks of Geno Smith?

It’s going to get ugly, and there’s nothing Russ will likely be able to do once he returns to get the team back in playoff position.

Hopefully, Wilson heals up quicker than expected, and this season is salvageable. However, this is a brutal blow for the squad, and there’s no other way to put it.