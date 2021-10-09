‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week Six College Football Special

It’s another awesome Saturday in America, and that means it’s time for the week six college football special.

This week, we have an outrageously stacked lineup of games to soak up, and I can’t wait to dive into Oklahoma/Texas, Maryland/Ohio State, Arkansas/Ole Miss, Wisconsin/Illinois, Georgia/Auburn, Penn State/Iowa, Michigan/Nebraska and Alabama/Texas A&M. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On the show today, I’m talking about Urban Meyer’s scandal after the lap dance video surfaced, a Bills player de-committed from Notre Dame because of sex, I’m giving my gambling picks and previewing all the biggest games of the day.

Let’s dive in!

I hope you’re all as excited as I am for today because we’re in for one hell of a great day of football and we even have the Fury/Wilder fight tonight. What’s not to love?

This is what America is all about. Even with the Badgers being terrible, I’m still amped up and ready to go!

David Hookstead (@dhookstead) UNLOADS on Wisconsin’s football team after the Badgers fall to 1-3. Will more fans revolt? pic.twitter.com/5V0FUsKtlm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 4, 2021

Depending on how the Illinois game goes, make sure to check back for my rapid reaction! If I don’t do one, enjoy the day!