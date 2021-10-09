‘The Many Saints Of Newark’ Was The Most-Watched Movie On HBO Max The Week Of Its Release

“The Many Saints of Newark” performed incredibly well on HBO Max.

According to Variety, the “Sopranos” prequel was the most-watched film on the streaming platform the week of its release, and it was viewed three times as much as the second most-watched film. Variety didn’t specify the exact number of views. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Many Saints of Newark (@newarkmovie)

Furthermore, viewership of “The Sopranos” is up 65% week-over-week due to the hype surrounding “The Many Saints of Newark.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Many Saints of Newark (@newarkmovie)

The biggest question right now is whether or not we’re going to get more films about the rise of Tony Soprano. As I said in my review, the movie is awful as a standalone film.

In fact, as a film by itself, it was insanely disappointing. However, if it’s used as a building block, then I think people will view it much differently.

Given the success “The Many Saints of Newark” had on HBO Max, it’s hard to imagine that Warner Bros. won’t push for more movies.

If there’s one thing Hollywood loves, it’s franchises that print money. If “The Many Saints of Newark” gets it done, then it gets it done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Many Saints of Newark (@newarkmovie)

Now, we wait and see if more films are on the way. Something tells me they most certainly are.