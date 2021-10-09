Editorial

The Day Of Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder Has Arrived

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury celebrates his win by TKO in the seventh round against Deontay Wilder in the Heavyweight bout for Wilder's WBC and Fury's lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The day of the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has arrived.

Tonight, Wilder and Fury will step into the ring for the third time, and I couldn’t be more excited to see how this trilogy ends. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

The first fight ended in a draw and the second fight was a bloodbath as Fury absolutely routed Wilder in epic fashion.

Now, the men will, once again, strap on the gloves and have the attention of the world upon them. Even as only a casual boxing fan, I couldn’t be more amped.

 

I only catch a few boxing matches a year at most, but I’ll stop whatever I’m doing to watch Fury fight. That man is pure electricity.

I’ve got my beer on ice, the boys are ready to roll and I can’t wait to watch Fury improve to 2-0-1 against Wilder. It’s going to be a hell of a night, and you can catch it on ESPN+ PPV!