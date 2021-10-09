It’s Another Beautiful Day Of College Football In America. These Are The Best Week 6 Games

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s another great day of college football in America.

Not only is it another day of football in the greatest country on the planet, but we have several great games to enjoy. Today, we have Oklahoma/Texas, Maryland/Ohio State, Arkansas/Ole Miss, Wisconsin/Illinois, Georgia/Auburn, Penn State/Iowa, Michigan/Nebraska and Alabama/Texas A&M.

It’s not as great as last weekend, but make no doubt about it, folks. Week six is stacked with outstanding games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

If there’s one thing I know about it, it’s college football, and I can promise that we’ll have more than enough action to keep us busy all day.

Hell, the Badger are absolutely awful, and I’m still excited to watch us play Illinois. You know you’re a big football fan when you’re willing to sit through a Wisconsin game.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin is terrible. I never want to see Graham Mertz play another game for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/zqJdJimjxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

In this country, we celebrate college football and we’re not ever going to let anyone shame us for that fact.

We’re also not going to let anyone ever take it away from us. Fans were robbed of the game day experience in 2020, and we’ll never let that happen again.

Florida football fans singing “I Won’t Back Down” has a new meaning in 2021. It started as a tradition to honor Tom Petty. Now, it’s a message that college football fans won’t live in fear. Sing it loud and sing it proud! pic.twitter.com/oIYbZ2Gyxg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 20, 2021

So, fire up the grill, get some beer on ice and prepare to have a hell of a day. We’re in for a very fun time!