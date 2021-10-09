Editorial

It’s Another Beautiful Day Of College Football In America. These Are The Best Week 6 Games

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban protests a penalty call to the referee on what would have been a turnover on downs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Ole Miss 42-21. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s another great day of college football in America.

Not only is it another day of football in the greatest country on the planet, but we have several great games to enjoy. Today, we have Oklahoma/Texas, Maryland/Ohio State, Arkansas/Ole Miss, Wisconsin/Illinois, Georgia/Auburn, Penn State/Iowa, Michigan/Nebraska and Alabama/Texas A&M.

It’s not as great as last weekend, but make no doubt about it, folks. Week six is stacked with outstanding games.

 

If there’s one thing I know about it, it’s college football, and I can promise that we’ll have more than enough action to keep us busy all day.

Hell, the Badger are absolutely awful, and I’m still excited to watch us play Illinois. You know you’re a big football fan when you’re willing to sit through a Wisconsin game.

In this country, we celebrate college football and we’re not ever going to let anyone shame us for that fact.

We’re also not going to let anyone ever take it away from us. Fans were robbed of the game day experience in 2020, and we’ll never let that happen again.

So, fire up the grill, get some beer on ice and prepare to have a hell of a day. We’re in for a very fun time!